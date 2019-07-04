Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Shareholder Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Lifted Stake; As Danaher Corp. (DHR) Valuation Rose, Holder Argent Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp. (DHR) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 608,230 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.30M, down from 620,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $145.31. About 1.31M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 75,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.20 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 93,459 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 9.77% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp

More notable recent OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “OceanFirst Bank Announces Executive Management Team Appointments – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 01/06/2016: CHCI,AMIC,IHC,OCFC – Nasdaq” published on January 06, 2016, Globenewswire.com published: “OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Daniel J. Harris, New York Regional President – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Susanne Svizeny, Greater Philadelphia Regional President – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Align Technology a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “One Firm Sees Up to 45% Upside in Top Companies in Life Sciences Tools – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays bearish on Teva, sees 14% downside risk in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DHR’s profit will be $823.32 million for 31.59 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.