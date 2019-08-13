Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Shareholder Clover Partners LP Has Cut Stake as Stock Value Declined; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose, Chesapeake Asset Management Has Lifted Holding

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.89. About 1.72 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 110,400 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 471,704 shares traded or 183.41% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Legal General Group Plc reported 0% stake. Amer Group has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Victory Capital Inc holds 0.07% or 1.34M shares in its portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested in 0% or 2,908 shares. 8,875 were reported by Addison Cap. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 13,409 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% or 391,235 shares. Tradition Lc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Grace & White Ny invested in 21,295 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 8,558 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prospector Prtn Llc accumulated 0.32% or 86,800 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,161 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc reported 1.23 million shares.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.64M for 9.81 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $125,350 activity.

More notable recent OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Appointment of Steven M. Scopellite to the Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 06/25/2019: CS, LYG, USB, C, WFC, BAC, JPM – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: USPS’ Pension Problems May Have Long-Term Competitive Impact; Will The Cookie Crumble For CPG Companies? – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “UPS Stock Eyes Best Day in Years on Earnings Beat – Schaeffers Research” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Workhorse Group Shares Soared Monday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 23 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 378,755 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited has 6,480 shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt has 0.66% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 99,168 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,241 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Com invested in 5 shares. The Missouri-based Plancorp Lc has invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Northstar Grp Inc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8,597 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 206,109 shares. Hodges Capital Management holds 0.04% or 3,230 shares. Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 3.7% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Adirondack Trust Company has 0.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Intersect Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 19,946 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers holds 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 5,989 shares. Mechanics National Bank Department holds 0.35% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 13,779 shares.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99 million and $58.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 12,070 shares to 37,412 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,923 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).