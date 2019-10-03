Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Share Value Declined While Endeavour Capital Advisors Upped Holding; Davidson D A & Company Has Lowered Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake by $316,479; Share Value Rose

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 180,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.62 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 116,083 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 3,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 29,937 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, down from 33,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $78.22. About 1.15 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.79 million for 12.70 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 38,022 shares to 269,655 shares, valued at $9.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 22,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beutel Goodman holds 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 3,423 shares. The New York-based Qci Asset Ny has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.41% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Guardian Capital Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 3,457 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 33,034 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru LP holds 0.77% or 275,473 shares in its portfolio. 187,044 are owned by Suntrust Banks Inc. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc holds 0.03% or 2,890 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.33% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hgk Asset Mngmt has invested 1.51% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Northpointe Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.12% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hyman Charles D reported 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 16,095 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership stated it has 55,663 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.2% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.95, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold OCFC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 33.20 million shares or 0.10% more from 33.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,805 are owned by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. 389,151 are held by Wellington Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership. Menta Cap Lc holds 0.14% or 13,119 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc stated it has 400,270 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. 70,767 are owned by Clover Prtn Ltd Partnership. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 289,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 1.45 million shares. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 3.04M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Schroder Investment Mngmt, a Maine-based fund reported 836,473 shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.03% or 159,836 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 454,066 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares, Michigan-based fund reported 111,684 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc stated it has 0.01% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $675.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 19,558 shares to 23,224 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 197,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97M shares, and cut its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc.

