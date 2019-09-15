Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Holder Deutsche Bank Ag Decreased Its Position; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Decreased by $554,320 as Market Valuation Declined

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 3,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 390,612 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.19M, down from 393,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 33.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 15,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The institutional investor held 30,091 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $744,000, down from 45,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 198,231 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.72 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 165,445 shares to 638,195 shares, valued at $54.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyft Inc. by 312,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc. Class C.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.95, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold OCFC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 33.20 million shares or 0.10% more from 33.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.07% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 1.45 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). 34,018 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 9,367 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Com holds 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) or 631,122 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 222,122 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 15,570 shares. 411,760 were accumulated by Bancorp Of Mellon Corp. Brandywine Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 159,836 shares. Alphaone Inv Limited Liability Co has invested 0.72% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Kennedy Capital Mgmt accumulated 536,341 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.25% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). State Street has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). 2,000 are owned by Hilton Cap Limited Liability Company. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 33,629 shares.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $26.88 million for 11.58 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 50,181 shares to 50,531 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 67,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).