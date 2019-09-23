Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Holder Clover Partners LP Cut Its Stake by $951,192 as Share Price Declined; Montgomery Investment Management Has Boosted Its United Rentals (URI) Stake by $597,960 as Shares Declined

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 39,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 70,767 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, down from 110,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 160,475 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 4,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 40,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38M, up from 36,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $128.89. About 925,928 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS

More notable recent OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “OceanFirst Looking To A Better 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Makes Board of Directors Announcements – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Clover Partners Lp, which manages about $166.98M and $54.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 17,500 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $26.06M for 11.52 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.95, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold OCFC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 33.20 million shares or 0.10% more from 33.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru holds 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) or 909 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 441,611 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 51,752 shares. Principal Group Incorporated holds 15,625 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability owns 10,944 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Kennedy Cap Mngmt has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 77,820 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 43,425 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 88,999 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd reported 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Credit Suisse Ag owns 42,016 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hilton Capital Limited Company has invested 0.01% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Gw Henssler Limited owns 18,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Lc holds 3,734 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 14,954 shares. Groesbeck Nj accumulated 3,825 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 32,008 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 10,248 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Management Lc invested in 4,436 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 4,700 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 15,163 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 12,386 shares. 13,532 were reported by Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd. Glenmede Na reported 1,111 shares. Copper Rock Cap Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 97,113 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 2,892 shares.