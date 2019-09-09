Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Holder Clover Partners LP Cut Holding by $360,000; North Star Asset Management Decreased Hanesbrands (HBI) Holding by $400,758

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands (HBI) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 23,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 238,952 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 262,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 3.49 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 110,400 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 100,673 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $25.69 million for 10.77 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Teton Advsr has invested 0.06% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Renaissance Ltd accumulated 1.23M shares. Comerica Bankshares stated it has 0.02% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Com reported 65,221 shares stake. Trexquant LP holds 0.02% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) or 13,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 187,930 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 109,567 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com owns 570,946 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,492 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 32,138 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 283,670 shares. Prudential Fin holds 155,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 13,409 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. 2019 Annual Stockholder Meeting Webcast Information Announced – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/09/2019: TRCB,OCFC,HCAP,SCM – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Two River Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announce Merger Agreement – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “OceanFirst Financial declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Two River Bancorp – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Hanesbrands Stock Dropped 15% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HanesBrands Announces Webcast of Management Remarks at Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hanesbrands Inc.’s (NYSE:HBI) ROE Of 53% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,761 shares to 3,267 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 23,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbon Black Inc.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. HBI’s profit will be $188.87M for 6.74 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mngmt stated it has 247,228 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 3,649 shares or 0% of the stock. Check Ca holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 2.68 million shares. Shufro Rose Company Llc has 0.14% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Hussman Strategic invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 30,100 shares. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Telos holds 0.06% or 10,930 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 75,984 shares. Maverick accumulated 0.04% or 171,420 shares. Optimum Advsr holds 2,556 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% stake. Burney, Virginia-based fund reported 42,909 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 44,094 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. Hytinen Barry had bought 10,000 shares worth $175,600 on Wednesday, May 8.