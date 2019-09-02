Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Holder Clover Partners LP Cut Holding by $360,000; Altria Group (MO) Holder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake by $2.05 Million

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 110,400 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 180,254 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 54.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 35,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 30,350 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 66,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.99 million shares traded or 57.58% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,311 shares to 19,691 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Juul’s International Ambitions May Be the Real Value for Altria – The Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria Is A Screaming Buy, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.23 billion for 9.59 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Prtnrs Ma has 7,125 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wesbanco National Bank has 0.13% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 44,281 shares. Harvey Ltd Liability Company has 9,317 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co owns 29,272 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Marco Limited Liability Com owns 11,448 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Roosevelt Inv owns 5,426 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co invested in 0.32% or 822,027 shares. Moreover, Howard Cap Mngmt has 0.31% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Capital Planning Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.35% or 19,760 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated holds 0.65% or 16,187 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank & Tru owns 1,718 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.33% or 72.06 million shares in its portfolio. James Inv Research Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 746 shares. 9,430 are held by Optimum Inv.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $25.82M for 10.30 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Communications reported 909 shares stake. Skyline Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 506,500 shares. Raymond James Fincl holds 15,944 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 6,195 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,940 shares. Corbyn Investment Md reported 0.57% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability invested 0.25% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Loomis Sayles & LP reported 0.02% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Castine Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.78% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 104,091 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda accumulated 29,029 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Parametric Port Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 30,885 shares. Grace White Inc New York owns 21,295 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).