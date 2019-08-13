Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $3.09 Million as Share Value Declined; Fruth Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by $780,805 as Stock Price Rose

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $100.13. About 1.35 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp (OCFC) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 128,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The institutional investor held 487,346 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73M, up from 358,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 622,920 shares traded or 274.27% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa reported 173,595 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2,000 shares. Skyline Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 506,500 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Endeavour Cap has 1.17 million shares. 3.00M are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. Castine Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 104,091 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Hilton Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 2,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 187,930 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Company (Trc) holds 2,908 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has 82,954 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Comerica Financial Bank invested in 0.02% or 104,236 shares. Lpl reported 16,624 shares stake. Alps Advsr holds 16,514 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Financial Bank De holds 62 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 48,464 shares to 403,758 shares, valued at $18.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cowen Inc Class A by 40,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,661 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $238.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

