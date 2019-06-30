Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC) Market Value Declined While Kennedy Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $3.09 Million; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Price Rose, Horan Capital Advisors Trimmed Stake by $358,176

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,292 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 90,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 14.78 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 18/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @marcorubio tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd that #McCabe “should’ve been allowed to finish through the; 22/03/2018 – Four senior UK politicians urge regulator to block Murdoch-Sky deal; 14/05/2018 – Comcast Cable Communications, LLC vs Rovi Guides, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/14/2018; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 11/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Paul Ryan will not seek re-election this fall, NBC News confirms; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp (OCFC) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 128,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 487,346 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73 million, up from 358,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 171,350 shares traded or 28.40% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 9.77% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 104,091 are held by Castine Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.02% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd accumulated 8,492 shares. Endeavour Cap Advsrs reported 1.17 million shares stake. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 3,187 shares. Sei Invs has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Private Cap Mngmt Lc reported 321,171 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa owns 173,595 shares. Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 0.28% or 487,346 shares in its portfolio. Victory Management reported 0.07% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 82,954 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 282,700 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Menta Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.22% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $2.22 million activity. Lloyd John K bought $125,350 worth of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) on Wednesday, March 6.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Topbuild Corp by 25,396 shares to 109,012 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) by 308,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc invested 0.83% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 62,454 are held by Oakbrook Ltd Company. Stratos Wealth holds 47,071 shares. Advisory Alpha, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,924 shares. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Company holds 2.89M shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. New York-based Mufg Americas Holding has invested 0.69% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Zuckerman Invest Grp Ltd Liability holds 4.69% or 496,733 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett And Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Howe & Rusling has invested 2.45% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Pathstone Family Office Llc has invested 0.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sound Shore Mgmt Ct has invested 3.32% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Company has 28,583 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation holds 41,370 shares. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 0.56% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Marathon Capital Mgmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,658 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 14.09 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. also sold $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Thursday, January 24.