OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial Corp. 22 1.12 49.50M 1.75 13.91 Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 23 0.00 1.36M 0.80 29.56

Table 1 demonstrates OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to OceanFirst Financial Corp. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. OceanFirst Financial Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Oconee Federal Financial Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial Corp. 222,672,064.78% 8.3% 1.1% Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 6,036,395.92% 4.2% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has beta of 0.17 which is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Oconee Federal Financial Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$25.5 is OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s average target price while its potential upside is 9.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.3% of OceanFirst Financial Corp. shares and 4.6% of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. shares. About 1.8% of OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OceanFirst Financial Corp. -5.43% -2.24% -2.17% 1.46% -16.75% 8.4% Oconee Federal Financial Corp. -0.54% 1.86% -13.25% -9.79% -19.38% -5.62%

For the past year OceanFirst Financial Corp. has 8.4% stronger performance while Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has -5.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors OceanFirst Financial Corp. beats Oconee Federal Financial Corp.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank that provides a range of community banking services to retail, government, and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, such as money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family residences; commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, and loans on savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. In addition, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products, including mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance products. The company operates through an administrative/branch office in Toms River, New Jersey; and 60 additional branch offices and 2 deposit production facilities in Central and Southern New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Toms River, New Jersey.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.