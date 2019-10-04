OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With IF Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ)

Since OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) and IF Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) are part of the Savings & Loans industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial Corp. 22 1.15 49.50M 1.75 13.91 IF Bancorp Inc. 22 0.00 2.33M 0.85 25.06

Table 1 demonstrates OceanFirst Financial Corp. and IF Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. IF Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than OceanFirst Financial Corp. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OceanFirst Financial Corp. and IF Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial Corp. 223,274,695.53% 8.3% 1.1% IF Bancorp Inc. 10,752,191.97% 3.8% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. IF Bancorp Inc. has a 0.38 beta and it is 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

OceanFirst Financial Corp. and IF Bancorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 IF Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$25.5 is OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s average target price while its potential upside is 10.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OceanFirst Financial Corp. and IF Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.3% and 27.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s shares. Competitively, IF Bancorp Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OceanFirst Financial Corp. -5.43% -2.24% -2.17% 1.46% -16.75% 8.4% IF Bancorp Inc. -2.3% 1.39% 6.27% 2.66% 2.66% 5.37%

For the past year OceanFirst Financial Corp. was more bullish than IF Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 13 factors OceanFirst Financial Corp. beats IF Bancorp Inc.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank that provides a range of community banking services to retail, government, and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, such as money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family residences; commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, and loans on savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. In addition, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products, including mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance products. The company operates through an administrative/branch office in Toms River, New Jersey; and 60 additional branch offices and 2 deposit production facilities in Central and Southern New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Toms River, New Jersey.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. the company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.