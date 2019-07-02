OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial Corp. 24 4.50 N/A 1.75 14.05 Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 32 3.66 N/A 2.49 13.22

Demonstrates OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than OceanFirst Financial Corp. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0.00% 5.4% 0.7% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 0.00% 7.9% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.73 beta. In other hand, Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana has beta of 0.66 which is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.1% of OceanFirst Financial Corp. shares and 22.3% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana shares. 1.9% are OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OceanFirst Financial Corp. -1.32% -0.04% -2.65% -3.75% -9.77% 9.51% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana -0.97% 3.38% 6.2% -2% 22.63% 11.77%

For the past year OceanFirst Financial Corp. was less bullish than Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana beats OceanFirst Financial Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank that provides a range of community banking services to retail, government, and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, such as money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family residences; commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, and loans on savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. In addition, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products, including mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance products. The company operates through an administrative/branch office in Toms River, New Jersey; and 60 additional branch offices and 2 deposit production facilities in Central and Southern New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Toms River, New Jersey.