OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Savings & Loans. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial Corp. 25 4.35 N/A 1.75 14.05 Home Bancorp Inc. 36 3.56 N/A 3.36 10.87

Demonstrates OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Home Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Home Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to OceanFirst Financial Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Home Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0.00% 5.4% 0.7% Home Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.73 shows that OceanFirst Financial Corp. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Home Bancorp Inc. has a 0.34 beta which is 66.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Home Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Home Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a consensus target price of $26.5, and a 8.61% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Home Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.1% and 38.2%. About 1.9% of OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.8% of Home Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OceanFirst Financial Corp. -1.32% -0.04% -2.65% -3.75% -9.77% 9.51% Home Bancorp Inc. 0.33% 1.08% 3.49% -8.43% -17.3% 3.14%

For the past year OceanFirst Financial Corp. has stronger performance than Home Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Home Bancorp Inc. beats OceanFirst Financial Corp.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank that provides a range of community banking services to retail, government, and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, such as money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family residences; commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, and loans on savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. In addition, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products, including mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance products. The company operates through an administrative/branch office in Toms River, New Jersey; and 60 additional branch offices and 2 deposit production facilities in Central and Southern New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Toms River, New Jersey.