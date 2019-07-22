OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Savings & Loans. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial Corp. 25 4.60 N/A 1.75 14.05 Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 13 3.86 N/A 0.74 17.96

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than OceanFirst Financial Corp. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. OceanFirst Financial Corp. is currently more affordable than Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0.00% 5.4% 0.7% Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. on the other hand, has 0.59 beta which makes it 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.1% and 10.7%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.4% are Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OceanFirst Financial Corp. -1.32% -0.04% -2.65% -3.75% -9.77% 9.51% Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 1.79% -1% 0.34% -20.35% -19.35% 2.65%

For the past year OceanFirst Financial Corp. was more bullish than Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors OceanFirst Financial Corp. beats Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank that provides a range of community banking services to retail, government, and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, such as money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family residences; commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, and loans on savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. In addition, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products, including mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance products. The company operates through an administrative/branch office in Toms River, New Jersey; and 60 additional branch offices and 2 deposit production facilities in Central and Southern New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Toms River, New Jersey.

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and savings, demand, and money market deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial construction, line of credit, and commercial mortgage loans for providing working capital primarily for construction, financing the purchase of an income producing property, purchase of equipment or inventory, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans comprising loans secured by commercial or residential real property, and loans for the construction of commercial or residential investment property; and commercial and consumer loans, and home equity loans. In addition, the company offers mail, telephone, Internet, and electronic banking services. As of February 10, 2017, it operated 9 branch offices located in Fort Lee, Hackensack, Haworth, Harrington Park, Englewood, Cliffside Park, and Woodcliff Lake. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.