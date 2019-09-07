Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Shareholder Private Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $397,680 as Market Valuation Declined; Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holder New South Capital Management Upped Its Stake

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 15,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 552,047 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.17 million, up from 536,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.83. About 876,514 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 16,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The institutional investor held 321,171 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, down from 337,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 648,143 shares traded or 212.26% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SWK) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Stanley Black & Decker a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4,810 shares to 176,920 shares, valued at $181.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corecivic Inc by 80,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73M shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 9,988 shares. Torray Limited Com has invested 0.95% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.27% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Aperio Grp Lc invested in 0.07% or 116,623 shares. Appleton Ma reported 2,035 shares stake. Mariner Limited Liability Co invested in 2,256 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James accumulated 68,666 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Putnam Fl Mgmt accumulated 92,722 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Hanson Mcclain reported 0.01% stake. Gateway Invest Advisers stated it has 174,480 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. First Financial Corporation In owns 400 shares. Financial Svcs has invested 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Missouri-based American Century Cos Inc has invested 0.15% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

More notable recent OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Record Quarterly and Annual Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Appointment of Steven M. Scopellite to the Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raymond James downgrades BofA, Texas Capital; raises Hilltop – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Completes Acquisition of Capital Bank of New Jersey – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 116,370 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% stake. Moreover, Corbyn Mngmt Md has 0.57% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Ameriprise Fincl has 1.28M shares. Clover Ptnrs Lp has invested 4.71% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Lpl Fincl Llc invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 3.00 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.02% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Prudential Financial Inc reported 0.01% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.01% or 8,558 shares. First Trust Lp has 60,687 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 30,292 are owned by American Int Incorporated. 8,492 were reported by Legal And General Grp Public Limited. Ameritas Investment Prns invested in 0% or 3,925 shares.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 7,600 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 157,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 713,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $25.82 million for 10.46 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.