OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Reaches $20.73 52-Week Low; Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC) Sentiment Is 1.33

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (PBHC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.67, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 4 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 3 decreased and sold stock positions in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 857,809 shares, up from 846,857 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pathfinder Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

The stock of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) hit a new 52-week low and has $20.11 target or 3.00% below today’s $20.73 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.06 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $20.11 price target is reached, the company will be worth $31.80 million less. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 88,765 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial services and products primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company has market cap of $63.32 million. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 19 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens.

It closed at $13.45 lastly. It is down 14.87% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PBHC News: 28/03/2018 – Pathfinder Bancorp: Increase in 2017 Net Income From $3M Due to Reduction of Income Tax Expense; 26/03/2018 – Pathfinder Minerals Says Call to Remove CEO and Chairman Invalid; 12/04/2018 – Pathfinder Minerals No Longer Considering Share Placement; 26/03/2018 – PATHFINDER MINERALS PLC PFP.L – HAS CONSIDERED WITH ITS LEGAL ADVISERS EMAIL PURPORTING TO REQUISITION A GENERAL MEETING OF COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS; 21/03/2018 – Pathfinder Minerals Receives Request to Consider Removing Board Members; 17/05/2018 – Pathfinder Minerals: No Wrongdoing in CEO’s Loan Application; 30/04/2018 – Pathfinder Bancorp 1Q Rev $7.3M; 19/04/2018 – Pathfinder Minerals Former Director Withdraws Board Candidacy; 28/03/2018 – ASC Presents Prestigious Pathfinder Award to Euro NCAP’s Michiel van Ratingen; 04/04/2018 – PATHFINDER MINERALS – REQUISITION PROPOSES SHAREHOLDERS BE ASKED TO APPOINT JAMES NORMAND (A FORMER DIRECTOR OF COMPANY) AND JAMES LUMLEY TO BOARD

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. for 263,056 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Llc owns 61,550 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.43% invested in the company for 427,010 shares. The North Carolina-based Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 89 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $125,350 activity. Shares for $125,350 were bought by Lloyd John K on Wednesday, March 6.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The firm offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. It has a 11.31 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.63 million for 9.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Oceanfirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Oceanfirst Financial has $26.5000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 23.01% above currents $20.73 stock price. Oceanfirst Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform”. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was downgraded by DA Davidson. Raymond James maintained the shares of OCFC in report on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating.