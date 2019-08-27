OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Reaches $20.68 52 Week Low; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Trimmed Its Agree Realty (ADC) Holding

The stock of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) hit a new 52-week low and has $19.65 target or 5.00% below today’s $20.68 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.06B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $19.65 price target is reached, the company will be worth $52.85M less. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 40,191 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased Agree Realty Corp (ADC) stake by 37.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 37,000 shares as Agree Realty Corp (ADC)’s stock rose 2.34%. The Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 62,000 shares with $4.30M value, down from 99,000 last quarter. Agree Realty Corp now has $3.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $73.94. About 105,850 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Raises Dividend to 54c; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The firm offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. It has a 11.28 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit.

Among 3 analysts covering Oceanfirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Oceanfirst Financial has $26.5000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 23.31% above currents $20.68 stock price. Oceanfirst Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Raymond James. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 29 by Wood. DA Davidson downgraded OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) rating on Monday, August 12. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $2500 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold OceanFirst Financial Corp. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer accumulated 30,292 shares. 16,624 are owned by Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com. Menta Cap Lc has invested 0.22% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Fmr Ltd owns 158,599 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Bankshares Corp holds 0.02% or 144,200 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 2,908 shares. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 62 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Finance Group holds 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 3,187 shares. 65,231 were reported by Alphaone Invest Svcs Llc. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Tradition Capital Mngmt Limited Company has 0.11% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Endeavour Advsr Inc reported 4.95% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Teton Advsr reported 25,150 shares stake. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 213,017 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co invested in 1.23M shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $125,350 activity. Lloyd John K bought 5,000 shares worth $125,350.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.62 million for 9.23 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $759,457 activity. RAKOLTA JOHN JR bought $642,000 worth of stock. The insider Erlich Craig bought 1,000 shares worth $63,680. On Monday, July 1 Agree Joey bought $3,174 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 50 shares.

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $31.89M for 24.32 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0.01% or 2,776 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 23,490 shares. Indexiq Llc holds 25,182 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us, New York-based fund reported 32,468 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested in 76,198 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability owns 4,782 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 8,218 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 150,495 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Lc reported 84,950 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 12,068 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Stephens Ar holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 27,902 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 63,647 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agree Realty has $75 highest and $73 lowest target. $74’s average target is 0.08% above currents $73.94 stock price. Agree Realty had 3 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) stake by 119,691 shares to 468,903 valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) stake by 3,000 shares and now owns 25,700 shares. Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) was raised too.

