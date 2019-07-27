Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Holder Skyline Asset Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $5.56 Million; As Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Value Rose, Holder Mcclain Value Management Has Cut Its Stake

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 231,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 506,500 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, down from 738,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.71. About 213,790 shares traded or 46.62% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 9.77% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 8,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,367 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 42,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 970,280 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/04/2018 – CME Group takes heat over large, private grain trades; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain reveals stake in Bunge; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT ORGANISATION, LED BY VALMOR SCHAFFER; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 20c; 15/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 15; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Its Earnings Outlook as Soybean Market Shifts; 05/03/2018 – COFCO International names new grain, oilseed heads; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 15; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 31/05/2018 – Bunge opens state-of-the-art wheat mill in Yucatán

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,700 were accumulated by Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability reported 132,836 shares stake. 4.85M are held by State Street. First Natl Tru Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,803 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 573,135 shares. Allstate invested in 0.01% or 5,145 shares. 120 are owned by First Hawaiian Bankshares. Prudential Pcl has 0.13% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 712,640 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 846,366 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 10,487 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 301,154 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Nikko Asset Management Americas stated it has 92,726 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp owns 38,408 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Limited Co holds 0% or 125 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 78,700 shares.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BG’s profit will be $46.69 million for 43.13 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP, Bunge to form Brazil bioenergy JV – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NICE Ltd. (NICE) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Zachman Brian, worth $512,777 on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 was made by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of stock or 19,750 shares. $2.00 million worth of stock was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84 million and $72.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $588.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust stated it has 909 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Fincl Bank invested in 144,200 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 158,599 shares. Alps Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 258,951 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.03% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). 469,824 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles And Co Ltd Partnership. Fj Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4.71% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Bessemer Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Citigroup Incorporated holds 17,301 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Liability has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 8,492 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 6,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Intl reported 30,292 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,925 shares. Trexquant Inv LP has 0.02% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $2.22 million activity. $125,350 worth of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) was bought by Lloyd John K.