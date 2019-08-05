OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.3% of OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.22% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand OceanFirst Financial Corp. has 1.8% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have OceanFirst Financial Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.30% 1.10% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing OceanFirst Financial Corp. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial Corp. N/A 25 13.91 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

OceanFirst Financial Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for OceanFirst Financial Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.40 2.28

$26.5 is the consensus price target of OceanFirst Financial Corp., with a potential upside of 15.87%. The potential upside of the competitors is -0.83%. Given OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s peers higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial Corp. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of OceanFirst Financial Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OceanFirst Financial Corp. -5.43% -2.24% -2.17% 1.46% -16.75% 8.4% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year OceanFirst Financial Corp. was less bullish than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.73 shows that OceanFirst Financial Corp. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s peers’ beta is 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

OceanFirst Financial Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s competitors beat OceanFirst Financial Corp.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank that provides a range of community banking services to retail, government, and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, such as money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family residences; commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, and loans on savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. In addition, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products, including mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance products. The company operates through an administrative/branch office in Toms River, New Jersey; and 60 additional branch offices and 2 deposit production facilities in Central and Southern New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Toms River, New Jersey.