OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) and Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) Comparing side by side

Since OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) are part of the Savings & Loans industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial Corp. 24 3.89 N/A 1.75 13.91 Broadway Financial Corporation 2 3.70 N/A 0.04 43.18

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Broadway Financial Corporation. Broadway Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to OceanFirst Financial Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Broadway Financial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.3% 1.1% Broadway Financial Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.73 beta. Competitively, Broadway Financial Corporation’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Broadway Financial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 Broadway Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$25.5 is OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s average target price while its potential upside is 15.07%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.3% of OceanFirst Financial Corp. shares and 17.8% of Broadway Financial Corporation shares. 1.8% are OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Broadway Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OceanFirst Financial Corp. -5.43% -2.24% -2.17% 1.46% -16.75% 8.4% Broadway Financial Corporation -5% 33.8% 57.02% 40.74% -7.32% 80.95%

For the past year OceanFirst Financial Corp. was less bullish than Broadway Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors OceanFirst Financial Corp. beats Broadway Financial Corporation.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank that provides a range of community banking services to retail, government, and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, such as money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family residences; commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, and loans on savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. In addition, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products, including mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance products. The company operates through an administrative/branch office in Toms River, New Jersey; and 60 additional branch offices and 2 deposit production facilities in Central and Southern New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Toms River, New Jersey.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. It operates through three branch offices comprising two in Los Angeles and one in the nearby city of Inglewood, California. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Broadway Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of BBCN Bank N.A.