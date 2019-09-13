Oceaneering Intl (OII) Valuation Declined While Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position; Rhumbline Advisers Continues to Hold Stake in Callon Pete Co Del Com (CPE)

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) by 66.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 41,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.61% . The institutional investor held 20,680 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $421,000, down from 61,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Oceaneering Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 77,966 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – SUBSEA PRODUCTS BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $240 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering: Reaffirming 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING SAYS OFFSHORE INDUSTRY MUST STAY RELEVANT; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – EXPECT RECENT ACQUISITION OF ECOSSE TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 CASH FLOW; 05/04/2018 – Oceaneering Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING CEO ROD LARSON SPEAKS AT OFFSHORE TECH. CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 41c; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del Com (CPE) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 74,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 836,235 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, up from 761,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 1.73M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 09/03/2018 – Callon Petroleum Director John C. Wallace to Resign at Year-End; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold CPE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs invested 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 155,915 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 63,103 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 23,984 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Co holds 0.8% or 4.45M shares. Ameriprise holds 9.17M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Channing Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.08% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Cardinal Mgmt Limited Liability Com Ct accumulated 4.37M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 126,590 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd holds 610,584 shares. 5.90 million are held by Bancorp Of Mellon. Cornerstone Prns Lc has 10,768 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE).

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will These 2 Falling Knives Bounce Back? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Callon Petroleum Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Rally Continues As Bulls Gain Confidence – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 09/09: (ACAD) (CYOU) (FNMA) Higher; (NTRP) (FRED) (PAYS) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $53.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 37,561 shares to 321,284 shares, valued at $43.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 863,833 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Com Stk Npv (NYSE:PM).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $10,039 activity.

More notable recent Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oceaneering International Stock Plunged 23% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Oceaneering International Stock Advanced Nearly 22% in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oceaneering International Muddles Through Sticky Waters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oceaneering Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold OII shares while 60 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 89.85 million shares or 4.71% less from 94.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.04% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 71,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.01% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Numerixs Invest has invested 0.01% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) or 17,100 shares. Btim Corporation invested in 13,750 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 26,129 shares. Granite Invest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.08% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 17,381 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 163,706 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 573,911 shares stake. Swiss Bancorporation reported 0% stake. 38,116 are owned by Royal Bancorp Of Canada.