Oceaneering Intl (OII) Position Has Boosted by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board; Cambridge Financial Group Has Boosted Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position by $162.38 Million

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 3,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,438 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80B, up from 130,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.8. About 3.18 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 03/05/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ELEVEN INCUMBENT DIRECTORS WERE ALSO RE-ELECTED; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 16/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ‘FAIRLY MINIMAL’ IMPACT FROM CHINA SHIFTING SOY PURCHASES TO SOUTH AMERICA FROM U.S.; CHINA TYPICALLY MAKES SEASONAL SHIFT -CFO; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 30/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Brazil’s commodities firms scramble to resume ops amid trucker protests; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INDUSTRIAS DE ACEITE S.A. (“FINO”) AND THE ASSIGNMENT OF THE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 01/05/2018 – ADM Sees Crop Trading Revival on Higher Global Volumes, Margins; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 82,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 360,579 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, up from 278,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Oceaneering Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $20.32. About 1.54M shares traded or 39.13% up from the average. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 17.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering: Reaffirming 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering Sees 2018 Ebitda $140M-$180M; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Rev $416.4M; 05/04/2018 – Oceaneering Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR: Oceaneering Downgrade Reflects View Leverage Measures Will Weaken Beyond Our Previous Forecast; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 41c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING CEO ROD LARSON SPEAKS AT OFFSHORE TECH. CONFERENCE

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.77 million activity. $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by Young Ray G. 60,000 shares valued at $2.51M were bought by Felsinger Donald E on Thursday, February 7.

