Oceaneering Intl (OII) Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; Glendon Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $2.42 Million as Stock Declined

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 92,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.61% . The institutional investor held 173,785 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, down from 266,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oceaneering Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.09. About 752,736 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering to Participate at the TPH Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Oceaneering; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING CEO ROD LARSON SPEAKS AT OFFSHORE TECH. CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING SAYS OFFSHORE INDUSTRY MUST STAY RELEVANT; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q REV. $416M, EST. $426.9M; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering Sees 2018 Ebitda $140M-$180M; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering: Reaffirming 2018 Guidance; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 25.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 142,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 699,282 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45M, up from 557,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 8.92 million shares traded or 20.43% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E Gets Flogged Inside And Outside Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E keeps sole control of bankruptcy through September – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Introduces Wildfire Monitoring Using Satellite Technology – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Callon Petroleum, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: McDonald’s, PG&E, Softbank And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Silver Point Cap Limited Partnership has 33.7% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 13.46 million shares. Morgan Stanley reported 447,558 shares stake. Verition Fund Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). First Republic Investment Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 16.72 million shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 500,803 shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Limited has invested 0.1% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Solus Alternative Asset LP has 434,000 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. 162,000 were reported by Gabelli Funds Ltd. Daiwa Group Inc holds 13,475 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.02% or 200,024 shares. 3,397 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset. Nomura Hldg Incorporated reported 11.19M shares stake. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 17,255 shares.

Analysts await Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.13 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Oceaneering International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Oceaneering Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Stockhouse” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oceaneering International Inc (OII) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oceaneering International Won’t Get Over Its Weaknesses In The Short Term – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Slashes Oceaneering International Price Target – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 165,300 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $45.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 210,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold OII shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.28 million shares or 2.83% less from 97.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 13,665 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 2.21 million shares. Nikko Asset Americas invested in 137,437 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 24,965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund LP has 8.17 million shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 33,101 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). 391,384 are owned by Millennium Ltd Liability Co. Mackenzie Corp reported 0% stake. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Corporation owns 26,350 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Chilton Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 10,166 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 13,134 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 67,562 shares.