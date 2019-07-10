Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Oceaneering International Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.48% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Oceaneering International Inc. has 1.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.04% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Oceaneering International Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oceaneering International Inc. 0.00% -12.80% -6.50% Industry Average 2.46% 56.64% 9.33%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Oceaneering International Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oceaneering International Inc. N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 51.94M 2.11B 66.36

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Oceaneering International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oceaneering International Inc. 1 4 0 2.80 Industry Average 1.25 1.84 1.87 2.59

With consensus target price of $17.75, Oceaneering International Inc. has a potential downside of -9.44%. The peers have a potential upside of 36.16%. The analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Oceaneering International Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oceaneering International Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oceaneering International Inc. -1.14% 14.55% 23.74% 3.46% -17.9% 58.1% Industry Average 3.82% 9.20% 13.15% 15.71% 75.82% 39.00%

For the past year Oceaneering International Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oceaneering International Inc. are 2.4 and 2. Competitively, Oceaneering International Inc.’s peers have 2.55 and 1.98 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oceaneering International Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oceaneering International Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.07 shows that Oceaneering International Inc. is 107.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oceaneering International Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.79 which is 78.80% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Oceaneering International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs. The companyÂ’s Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing thermoplastic hoses and steel tubes; termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves deep and shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flowline tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention, as well as inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The companyÂ’s Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services to enhance the safety of their facilities onshore and offshore, as well as third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-oilfield markets. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.