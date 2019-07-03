Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) and C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ) Comparison side by side

Both Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) and C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oceaneering International Inc. 16 0.98 N/A -1.82 0.00 C&J Energy Services Inc. 15 0.35 N/A -2.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oceaneering International Inc. and C&J Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Oceaneering International Inc. and C&J Energy Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oceaneering International Inc. 0.00% -12.8% -6.5% C&J Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -11.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oceaneering International Inc. are 2.4 and 2. Competitively, C&J Energy Services Inc. has 2.1 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oceaneering International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than C&J Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Oceaneering International Inc. and C&J Energy Services Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oceaneering International Inc. 1 4 0 2.80 C&J Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17.75 is Oceaneering International Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -10.08%. Competitively C&J Energy Services Inc. has a consensus target price of $19, with potential upside of 66.08%. The results provided earlier shows that C&J Energy Services Inc. appears more favorable than Oceaneering International Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oceaneering International Inc. and C&J Energy Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 18.67%. Oceaneering International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, C&J Energy Services Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oceaneering International Inc. -1.14% 14.55% 23.74% 3.46% -17.9% 58.1% C&J Energy Services Inc. 5.71% -2.76% -12.06% -25.93% -49.61% 9.63%

For the past year Oceaneering International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than C&J Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Oceaneering International Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors C&J Energy Services Inc.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs. The companyÂ’s Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing thermoplastic hoses and steel tubes; termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves deep and shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flowline tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention, as well as inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The companyÂ’s Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services to enhance the safety of their facilities onshore and offshore, as well as third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-oilfield markets. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for oil and gas industry primarily in North America. The company provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; casedhole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction services, such as cementing and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and other support services that are involved in repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for produced fluids and fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; coiled tubing services; artificial lift applications; and other well support services. The company operates in onshore basins in the continental United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.