Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) Analysts See $-0.24 EPS; Proxima Capital Management Has Lowered By $3.57 Million Its Olin (OLN) Holding

Analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report $-0.24 EPS on July, 24. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.55. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 17.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending.

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased Olin Corp (OLN) stake by 36.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 35.58% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Oceaneering Awarded Contract to Supply Umbilicals and Distribution Hardware for Mozambique LNG Project – PRNewswire" published on June 18, 2019.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore gas and oil, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. The company??s Remotely Operated Vehicles segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs.

Among 5 analysts covering Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Oceaneering International had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by SunTrust. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26.

Among 3 analysts covering Olin (NYSE:OLN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Olin had 10 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Alembic on Monday, June 24. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. The stock has “Reduce” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,678 activity. $165,678 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Sutton Scott McDougald.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The Olin (NYSE:OLN) Share Price Is Down 26% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance" on June 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published: "Olin To Pursue Registered Debt Offering – PRNewswire" on July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.54 per share. OLN’s profit will be $26.38 million for 33.61 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Olin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.