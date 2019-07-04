OceanaGold (OGC) EPS Estimated At $0.05; Santander Consumer USA Holdings (SC)’s Sentiment Is 0.72

Analysts expect OceanaGold Corporation (TSE:OGC) to report $0.05 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. T_OGC’s profit would be $31.11M giving it 17.80 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, OceanaGold Corporation’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 2.08M shares traded or 48.65% up from the average. OceanaGold Corporation (TSE:OGC) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 69 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 96 reduced and sold their stock positions in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 105.84 million shares, down from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 72 Increased: 44 New Position: 25.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold mining company, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Philippines, New Zealand, and the United States. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. The firm explores for gold and copper deposits. It has a 25.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship asset is the Didipio gold-copper mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines.

Among 3 analysts covering OceanaGold (TSE:OGC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. OceanaGold had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Desjardins Securities upgraded the shares of OGC in report on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by National Bank Canada on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report.

The stock increased 1.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $25.41. About 910,665 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) has risen 6.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 08/03/2018 Santander Consumer USA and AutoGravity Work to Transform the Car-Buying and Financing Journey; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.94 billion. The Company’s vehicle finance services and products include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit. It has a 9.93 P/E ratio. The firm also offers financial services and products related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and marine vehicles; originates vehicle loans through a Web direct lending program; purchases vehicle retail installment contracts from other lenders; and services automobile, and recreational and marine vehicle portfolios for other lenders.

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SC’s profit will be $316.61M for 7.06 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

