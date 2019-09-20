OceanaGold (OGC) EPS Estimated At $0.05; Harding Loevner LP Lowered By $2.65 Million Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 1.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp sold 37,261 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 2.63 million shares with $188.79M value, down from 2.67 million last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $60.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $70.95. About 3.71 million shares traded or 12.10% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 6.60% above currents $70.95 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 15. Wells Fargo maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, July 29 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 29 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 29. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CL in report on Monday, July 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 20.

Harding Loevner Lp increased Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) stake by 68,074 shares to 2.48M valued at $75.04 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO) stake by 46,967 shares and now owns 1.58 million shares. Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 22,304 were reported by Cls Invs Ltd Llc. Fosun Intll Limited stated it has 25,050 shares. West Oak Cap Lc holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 28,999 shares. Vision Capital Management invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Glovista Investments Ltd Com stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 279,771 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Counselors Inc stated it has 20,419 shares. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.17% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Essex Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 27,092 shares. Highstreet Asset Management reported 13,886 shares. Albert D Mason accumulated 26,168 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Reliant Investment Management Limited Liability Corp has 3,800 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 33.09 million shares. Palisade Asset Management Llc holds 1.03% or 92,591 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19 million for 24.98 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.