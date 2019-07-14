OceanaGold (OGC) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)’s Sentiment Is 0.71

Analysts expect OceanaGold Corporation (TSE:OGC) to report $0.05 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. T_OGC’s profit would be $31.12 million giving it 17.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, OceanaGold Corporation’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 873,617 shares traded. OceanaGold Corporation (TSE:OGC) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc (CZWI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.04, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 10 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 14 decreased and sold positions in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now own: 5.08 million shares, down from 5.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Citizens Community Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold mining company, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Philippines, New Zealand, and the United States. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. The firm explores for gold and copper deposits. It has a 24.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship asset is the Didipio gold-copper mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines.

Among 3 analysts covering OceanaGold (TSE:OGC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. OceanaGold had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Desjardins Securities to “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The stock of OceanaGold Corporation (TSE:OGC) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by National Bank Canada with “Hold”.

The stock increased 3.87% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 60,658 shares traded or 717.60% up from the average. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) has declined 21.18% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.61% the S&P500.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. for 271,230 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 919,794 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.6% invested in the company for 659,026 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.59% in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L, a Connecticut-based fund reported 342,061 shares.

Analysts await Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 127.27% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CZWI’s profit will be $2.82M for 11.00 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking services and products primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan, the United States. The company has market cap of $124.07 million. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 28.65 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, home equity lines-of-credit, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans.