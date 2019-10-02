Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

As Diversified Machinery companies, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 5.30M -11.56 0.00 Nordson Corporation 140 1.90 51.41M 5.51 25.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Nordson Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 307,888,927.62% -175.6% -124.3% Nordson Corporation 36,808,190.74% 22.4% 9.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 3 beta means Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 200.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Nordson Corporation on the other hand, has 1.22 beta which makes it 22.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, Nordson Corporation has 2.2 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nordson Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Nordson Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nordson Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Nordson Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $125 average target price and a -9.39% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Nordson Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.7% and 71.8%. About 1.27% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Nordson Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocean Power Technologies Inc. -2.37% -12.7% -39.56% -72.45% -88.08% -75.74% Nordson Corporation -0.97% 0.03% -1.82% 9.65% 7.53% 18.69%

For the past year Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has -75.74% weaker performance while Nordson Corporation has 18.69% stronger performance.

Summary

Nordson Corporation beats Ocean Power Technologies Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.