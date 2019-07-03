Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 4 7.87 N/A -14.09 0.00 Hudson Technologies Inc. 1 0.22 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Hudson Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -232.4% -147.8% Hudson Technologies Inc. 0.00% -75.2% -23%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 3.31 shows that Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is 231.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hudson Technologies Inc. has a 1.63 beta and it is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hudson Technologies Inc. are 1.9 and 0.4 respectively. Hudson Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Hudson Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hudson Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Hudson Technologies Inc. is $1.5, which is potential 73.11% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.1% of Hudson Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.27% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Hudson Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 12.76% -1.08% -55.21% -75.92% -87.98% -59.72% Hudson Technologies Inc. 8.36% 33.11% 79.46% 66.12% -22.99% 125.84%

For the past year Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has -59.72% weaker performance while Hudson Technologies Inc. has 125.84% stronger performance.

Summary

Hudson Technologies Inc. beats Ocean Power Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.