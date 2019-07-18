Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Both Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 4 8.38 N/A -14.09 0.00 Honeywell International Inc. 160 3.05 N/A 6.14 27.57

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Honeywell International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -232.4% -147.8% Honeywell International Inc. 0.00% 37.1% 11.3%

Risk and Volatility

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has a 3.31 beta, while its volatility is 231.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Honeywell International Inc. on the other hand, has 1.12 beta which makes it 12.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. Its rival Honeywell International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Honeywell International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Honeywell International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Honeywell International Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Honeywell International Inc. has an average price target of $184.5, with potential upside of 9.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Honeywell International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 77.5%. 1.27% are Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Honeywell International Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 12.76% -1.08% -55.21% -75.92% -87.98% -59.72% Honeywell International Inc. -0.58% 4.56% 11.82% 12.68% 20.1% 28.2%

For the past year Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has -59.72% weaker performance while Honeywell International Inc. has 28.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Honeywell International Inc. beats Ocean Power Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers. The Home and Building Technologies segment provides products, software, solutions, and technologies that help homes owners, commercial building owners, and occupants, as well as electricity, gas, and water providers. The Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures advanced materials, process technologies, and automation solutions. The Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions to customers that enhance productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.