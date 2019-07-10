Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT) Reaches $2.10 After 8.00% Up Move; Freshford Capital Management Has Decreased By $13.72 Million Its Logmein (LOGM) Holding

The stock of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 9.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1. About 432,965 shares traded. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) has declined 87.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 92.41% the S&P500. Some Historical OPTT News: 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 06/03/2018 – Ocean Power 3Q Rev $0.00; 03/05/2018 – OCEAN POWER – SEC INVESTIGATION WAS RELATED TO PROJECT THAT WAS TERMINATED IN JULY 2014 AND PUBLIC OFFERING CONDUCTED IN APRIL 2014; 15/03/2018 – Ocean Power Technologies achieves significant step in resolving remaining legacy issues and better positions the Company for future growth; 19/03/2018 – OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES INC – PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN MARCH 2018; 19/03/2018 – Ocean Power Technologies Signs Agreement with Eni S.p.A. to Provide PB3 PowerBuoy™ for Subsea Oil and Gas Operations; 03/05/2018 – OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES – U.S. SEC ADVISED CO THAT STAFF CONCLUDED INVESTIGATION & DOES NOT INTEND TO RECOMMEND ENFORCEMENT AGAINST CO; 19/03/2018 – OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL PROVIDES FOR MINIMUM 24-MONTH CONTRACT THAT INCLUDES 18-MONTH PB3 POWERBUOY LEASE & ASSOCIATED PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 03/05/2018 – SEC Concludes Investigation of OPT and Recommends No Enforcement Action; 18/05/2018 – Matthew May Joins Ocean Power Technologies as Vice President, Global Business DevelopmentThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $5.85 million company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $2.27 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OPTT worth $468,160 more.

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased Logmein Inc (LOGM) stake by 43.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 171,457 shares as Logmein Inc (LOGM)’s stock declined 18.64%. The Freshford Capital Management Llc holds 219,433 shares with $17.58 million value, down from 390,890 last quarter. Logmein Inc now has $3.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $75.65. About 35,417 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $5.85 million. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 20.56% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.07 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $42.33M for 22.25 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.57% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. LogMeIn had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) earned “Hold” rating by Needham on Friday, February 15. Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to “Perform” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 to “Underweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, February 15.

