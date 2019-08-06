Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT) Reaches $1.46 52 Week Low; Orthofix Medical (OFIX) SI Decreased By 10.4%

The stock of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.40 target or 4.00% below today’s $1.46 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $8.43 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $1.40 price target is reached, the company will be worth $337,080 less. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 176,591 shares traded. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) has declined 88.08% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OPTT News: 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 08/03/2018 – CGN POWER CO LTD 1816.HK – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 100% EQUITY INTEREST IN OCEAN POWER, HEBEI THERMAL POWER AND POWER SALES COMPANY FOR RMB232.7 MLN; 03/05/2018 – OCEAN POWER – SEC INVESTIGATION WAS RELATED TO PROJECT THAT WAS TERMINATED IN JULY 2014 AND PUBLIC OFFERING CONDUCTED IN APRIL 2014; 19/03/2018 – Ocean Power Technologies Signs Agreement with Eni S.p.A. to Provide PB3 PowerBuoy™ for Subsea Oil and Gas Operations; 06/03/2018 – Ocean Power 3Q Rev $0.00

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) had a decrease of 10.4% in short interest. OFIX’s SI was 545,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.4% from 608,500 shares previously. With 129,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)’s short sellers to cover OFIX’s short positions. The stock increased 4.07% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.94. About 180,267 shares traded or 26.71% up from the average. Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) has declined 10.99% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.99% the S&P500. Some Historical OFIX News: 13/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV – SICARD’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 9 DIRECTORS, 8 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Orthofix Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance Of G-Beam Fusion Beaming System; 22/03/2018 – Orthofix: New System Adds Treatment Options for Charcot Foot, Broadens Company’s Extremity Fixation Portfolio of Products; 22/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV – ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR ITS NEW INTERNAL FIXATION SYSTEM, G-BEAM FUSION BEAMING SYSTEM; 30/04/2018 – Orthofix 1Q EPS 27c; 15/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX: PACT TO BUY SPINAL KINETICS; 15/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX TO BUY SPINAL KINETICS FOR $45M IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Orthofix; 22/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX GETS FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE OF G-BEAM FUSION BEAMING SYS; 13/03/2018 – Orthofix: Sicard’s Appointment Expands Board to 9 Directors

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $8.43 million. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. It operates through four divisions: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. It has a 106.09 P/E ratio. The BioStim segment makes, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

