Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Comparison side by side

As Diversified Machinery companies, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 3 13.52 N/A -11.56 0.00 Illinois Tool Works Inc. 148 3.34 N/A 7.51 20.53

Demonstrates Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Illinois Tool Works Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -175.6% -124.3% Illinois Tool Works Inc. 0.00% 74.4% 16.8%

Risk and Volatility

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has a 3 beta, while its volatility is 200.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Illinois Tool Works Inc. are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Illinois Tool Works Inc. 2 4 1 2.14

Meanwhile, Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s average target price is $143.71, while its potential downside is -2.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Illinois Tool Works Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.7% and 79.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.27% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocean Power Technologies Inc. -2.37% -12.7% -39.56% -72.45% -88.08% -75.74% Illinois Tool Works Inc. -2.82% 1.77% -0.08% 13.73% 10.38% 21.74%

For the past year Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has -75.74% weaker performance while Illinois Tool Works Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Illinois Tool Works Inc. beats Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment provides equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures. This segment also offers equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Food Equipment segment provides commercial food processing, warewashing, cooking, and refrigeration equipment; and kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems, as well as related services. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment, consumables, and accessories; and metal jacketing and other insulation products for various industrial and commercial applications. The Construction Products segment produces engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.