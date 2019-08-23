Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) Comparison side by side

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 3 14.70 N/A -11.56 0.00 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 4 0.12 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -175.6% -124.3% Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.00% -73.2% -15.3%

Volatility and Risk

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is 200.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3. Competitively, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.7% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares and 63.7% of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 1.27% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.4% of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocean Power Technologies Inc. -2.37% -12.7% -39.56% -72.45% -88.08% -75.74% Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.56% -9.05% 14.56% 3.43% -66.48% 16.77%

For the past year Ocean Power Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities. This segment also offers forged rolls for cluster mills and Z-Hi mills; work rolls for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills; back-up rolls for narrow strip mills; leveling rolls and shafts; and bearings, bushings, and key and keyless bearing sleeves, as well as provides a range of services, including rebuild of mill spare parts, chock inspection and repair, and onsite inspections and installations. The Air and Liquid Processing segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including OEM/commercial, fossil fuel and nuclear power generation, automotive, industrial process, and HVAC; and air handling systems for use in commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. This segment also provides centrifugal pumps for the refrigeration, power generation, and marine defense industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.