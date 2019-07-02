Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) and ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Comparing side by side

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) and ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 4 7.96 N/A -14.09 0.00 ABB Ltd 19 1.54 N/A 0.68 27.74

In table 1 we can see Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and ABB Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -232.4% -147.8% ABB Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is 231.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.31 beta. ABB Ltd’s 1.1 beta is the reason why it is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, ABB Ltd’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ABB Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.7% of ABB Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.27%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 12.76% -1.08% -55.21% -75.92% -87.98% -59.72% ABB Ltd -0.89% -4.75% -2.28% -6.4% -21.09% -0.79%

For the past year Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than ABB Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ABB Ltd beats Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, power grid, and industrial automation products for utilities, transportation, infrastructure, and industrial customers worldwide. The company provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, low- and medium-voltage switchgears, switches, DIN rail components, and installation materials for building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. It also offers motors, generators, variable speed drives, robots and robotics, solar inverters, wind converters, rectifiers, and excitation systems, as well as power quality and protection solutions, electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure solutions, and components and subsystems for railways, and related services for discrete automation, process industries, transportation, and utilities. In addition, the company develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, automation products and solutions, and industry-specific application services for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, metals and minerals, marine and turbocharging, pulp and paper, chemical and pharmaceuticals, and power industries. Further, it manufactures and sells an array of high-voltage products, including switchgears, capacitors, and power transmission systems, as well as power, distribution, and traction transformers; and supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions for power generation, transmission, and distribution to utility, industry, transportation, and infrastructure customers. The company has a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.