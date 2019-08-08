Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Valuation Declined While Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Cut Holding by $729,168; Triumph Group (TGI) Share Price Rose While Lsv Asset Management Has Decreased by $11.55 Million Its Holding

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) by 75.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 608,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 200,237 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 808,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 316,574 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 21/03/2018 – Triumph Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 10/04/2018 – Triumph’s Support Accessory Services Business Based out of Grand Prairie, Texas, Will Service LRUs for the V2500, PW2000 and PW4000 Engine Models Through 2019; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – ON MARCH 28, SOLD TRIUMPH STRUCTURES – LONG ISLAND LLC TO AERO STRUCTURES LONG ISLAND INC; 05/03/2018 Barona Resort & Casino Welcomes Club Barona Members Home with Exciting TGI Thursdays Lottery from March 8 – April 26; 03/04/2018 – Triumph Partners with Gulfstream to Optimize Business Jet Structures Supply Chain; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Triumph Group; 17/04/2018 – TGI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 01/05/2018 – TGI Thursday’s 12-Hour Cash Bash Giveaway is Back at Barona Resort & Casino from Thursday, May 3 to Thursday, May 31

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 11,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 17,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 16.57 million shares traded or 60.50% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa has invested 1.38% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Btc Cap Inc owns 23,083 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 0.41% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 87,018 shares. Federated Pa owns 5.23M shares. Capital Fund Mgmt reported 94,340 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr has 192,635 shares. Orleans Capital Management Corp La holds 1.48% or 29,249 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated owns 15,446 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Moreover, Everence Cap Mgmt has 0.63% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 1.42M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Stockton holds 0.11% or 3,298 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 118,775 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Com Il invested 0.45% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Regent Investment Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc owns 108,383 shares.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86 million and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $249,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd has 0.78% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 115,011 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 21,161 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt holds 0.25% or 39,538 shares. Mcclain Value Mgmt Ltd invested 3.63% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 164,855 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 681,381 shares. 283,066 are held by Invesco Ltd. 68,120 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. 3,399 were reported by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 13,214 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Adirondack Research Mgmt holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 182,983 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Company Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 14,445 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 60,079 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs Inc holds 4,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parkside Finance Savings Bank Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cit Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 341,900 shares to 4.50M shares, valued at $216.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) by 70,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX).