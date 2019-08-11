Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to pay $0.79 on Oct 15, 2019; HOSIDEN CP ORD ORDINARY SHARES (HOIEF) Shorts Increased By 8.19%

Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) is expected to pay $0.79 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:OXY) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.79 dividend. Occidental Petroleum Corp’s current price of $47.13 translates into 1.68% yield. Occidental Petroleum Corp’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $47.13 lastly. It is down 38.35% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY)

HOSIDEN CP ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HOIEF) had an increase of 8.19% in short interest. HOIEF’s SI was 258,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.19% from 239,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2589 days are for HOSIDEN CP ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HOIEF)’s short sellers to cover HOIEF’s short positions. It closed at $11.26 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hosiden Corporation manufactures and sells electronics, electrical appliances, auto parts, information telecommunications equipment, office machines, and medical equipment and related parts in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $641.53 million. It offers miniature circular, DIN, multi-pole circular and rectangular, slim rectangular, display port, HDMI, USB, IC card, optical, AC inlets/power supply, waterproof, PV, and PV junction box connectors; and plugs and jacks, such as miniature, pin, and DC power jacks. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides switches, including slide, tactile push, switches units, multi-function, shuttle, circuit protectors, and touch panels, as well as DC switches for solar PV generation system; and acoustic components comprising micro speakers, receiver units, headphones, earphone-mics, microphones and microphone units, MEMS microphone units, and Bluetooth modules.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.37 million activity. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. On Monday, June 10 the insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) accumulated 0.13% or 4,592 shares. 821,392 are held by Davenport And Limited Liability Corporation. Redwood Invests Limited holds 101,498 shares. Victory Cap has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 261,784 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Lc invested in 0.31% or 686,470 shares. 29,082 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman. Motco has invested 0.32% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Qs Invsts Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Norinchukin State Bank The stated it has 0.15% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 112,764 were reported by Mufg Americas Corp. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc holds 310,470 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 1.17% or 1.16 million shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust owns 14,367 shares. 862 are held by Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 3.00 million shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Carl Icahn Rips Anadarko Buyout, Talks Cloudera And Trade War – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal – Houston Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, April 29 to “Hold”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Mizuho. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Barclays Capital.