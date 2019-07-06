Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Price Declined While Amg National Trust Bank Lowered Holding by $647,130; As Principal Finl Group (PFG) Stock Value Rose, Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 9,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,108 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, down from 87,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 5.48M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 6,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,449 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, up from 215,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 638,217 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 7.33% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 26/04/2018 – B. RILEY FINANCIAL – BEBE’S BOARD ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF JOE SCIROCCO, ITS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20; 26/03/2018 – Principal Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 3-6; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s, Which Continues to Search for Successor to CFO, Designates Controller Michael S. Crimmins as Principal Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Insurer Principal Financial to Buy Fintech Firm; 25/04/2018 – Principal® Innovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 12/04/2018 – CS PFG REPORTS FORMATION OF DIRECTS & CO-INVESTMENTS GROUP; 06/04/2018 – REG-Principal Financial Group Funding LLC FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Principal Financial Holdcos To ‘A-‘; Otlk Stbl; 30/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Corp Says Designated Michael Crimmins To Serve On Interim Basis As Co’s Principal Financial Officer

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was made by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.05M for 11.41 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Cadence Mgmt Llc has invested 0.19% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited reported 131,067 shares. Old National Fincl Bank In reported 42,504 shares. Hennessy Advisors reported 77,160 shares. 112,764 are owned by Mufg Americas. Btc Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 23,083 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Summit Wealth Advsr Limited Liability owns 41,004 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Bancshares Inc has 0.07% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cobblestone Capital Limited Liability Company Ny invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The New York-based Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc has invested 0.1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 382,216 are owned by First Republic Invest Management. Covington Mngmt stated it has 3,050 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 1.42 million shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $144,270 activity. Friedrich Amy Christine also sold $44,100 worth of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) shares.

