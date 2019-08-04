Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Declined While Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Decreased Holding by $729,168; Altai Capital Management LP Raised Its Position in Amber Rd Com (AMBR) by $435,672 as Stock Were Volatile

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 11,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 17,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 12.06 million shares traded or 13.74% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37 million, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amber Road Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBR); 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS IT SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions; 20/03/2018 – Annual `Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Incorporated Ks reported 131,400 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 78,235 shares. Herald Management Limited stated it has 910,000 shares. Bridgeway Inc accumulated 133,900 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 35,849 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 10,200 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 67,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% or 733,818 shares in its portfolio. Gagnon Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 3.33% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Tower Capital Lc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 17,480 shares. Gagnon Llc holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 1.38M shares. Altai Capital Mgmt LP reported 18.18% stake. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) or 174,350 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp invested in 0% or 22,814 shares. 8,404 were reported by Barclays Public Limited.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86 million and $143.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. On Monday, June 10 Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was made by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Brown Oscar K. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 30,967 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor owns 3,634 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 32,855 shares. Lifeplan Finance holds 0% or 103 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ariel Investments Ltd reported 466,330 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 507 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Assetmark stated it has 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bryn Mawr Tru Company has 0.69% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fruth Invest Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 4,118 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 367,594 shares. North Carolina-based Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.87% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Magnetar Financial Lc stated it has 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). First Foundation Advsrs owns 170,935 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio.

