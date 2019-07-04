Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Declined While Bryn Mawr Trust Company Lifted by $379,104 Its Stake; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Increased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 94.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,745 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, up from 34,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 5,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 192,635 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75 million, up from 186,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 4.20M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. Another trade for 37,460 shares valued at $1.80 million was bought by Hollub Vicki A.. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EnerCom Posts Schedule of Presenters for The Oil & Gas Conference® Aug. 11-14, 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum: High Quality Oil Stock With A Nearly 5% Yield And An Upcoming Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Middle East Tensions Move Oil Prices Higher – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum: Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Announces 1st Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VWO) by 20,285 shares to 427,458 shares, valued at $18.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 44,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,083 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (SPY).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Value Appraisal With The Talc Lawsuits – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Janssen (JNJ) Announces FDA Approval of DARZALEX for Multiple Myeloma – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Investors Should Keep an Eye on the Oklahoma Opioid Trial Against Johnson & Johnson – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

