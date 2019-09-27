Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stake Has Increased by Cypress Capital Management Llc; Hexcel (HXL) Stock Value Rose While Timucuan Asset Management Upped Stake by $4.09 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 51,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.27 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $82.01. About 112,508 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 08/05/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million of Additional Share Repurchases; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 331.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 53,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 69,375 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24 million, up from 16,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 2.00M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fragasso Group Inc invested in 0.4% or 40,167 shares. Paragon Assoc & Paragon Assoc Ii Joint Venture reported 7.75% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability holds 26,304 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 456,325 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 67 shares. Encompass Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 4.61% or 1.53 million shares. Ww Asset Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 53,681 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 58,709 shares. Raymond James Na has 144,708 shares. Voya Lc stated it has 553,505 shares. Fmr Lc holds 2.04 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 5,428 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,325 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Cap Grp has 0.09% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 8,720 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $297.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 15,310 shares to 2,040 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 88,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,905 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock or 9,100 shares. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10.

