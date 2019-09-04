Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shareholder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined, Ccm Investment Advisers Raised by $431,467 Its Holding

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 11,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 17,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $43.43. About 936,932 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 147.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 7,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 12,274 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, up from 4,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 1.61M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Markston International Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 779 shares. Buckingham Mngmt Inc holds 3,695 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 5.73 million shares. Insight 2811 Inc stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Autus Asset reported 152,739 shares stake. Evanson Asset reported 12,215 shares. 541,840 were accumulated by Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.37% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 26,290 shares. Eastern Bancshares has 1.3% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Incorporated Ok owns 72,041 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Lc owns 0.66% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 344,078 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 316,273 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. High Pointe Capital Management Ltd invested in 21,120 shares. Argi Investment Service Ltd Limited Liability Company has 56,772 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) by 40,588 shares to 1,195 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,719 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.13M for 15.51 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage owns 4,351 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 268,970 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.05% or 650,319 shares. Hexavest has invested 0.42% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Umb Retail Bank N A Mo has 262,467 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fulton Natl Bank Na invested in 29,159 shares. Coho Prns Limited reported 1.92 million shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division reported 14,629 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Frontier Inv Mngmt Commerce invested in 193,940 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 15,000 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma holds 0.18% or 6.45M shares. Premier Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cap Ltd Ca holds 80,915 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 8,033 shares.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86 million and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.