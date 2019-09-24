Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shareholder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Boosted Holding by $410,550; First Solar (FSLR) Holding Has Lifted by Trust Co Of Vermont

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 128.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 8,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 14,623 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $735,000, up from 6,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 205,831 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 176.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 8,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 13,791 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $906,000, up from 4,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $67.47. About 105,238 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 13/03/2018 – VECTREN SELECTS FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD 50MW SOLAR ARRAY; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Sales $2.45B-$2.65B; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90; 04/05/2018 – JA Solar to Supply 8.1MW of Mono PERC Modules to First Solar Power Plant Utilizing PERC Modules in Brazil; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Announces New U.S. Manufacturing Plant; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH MUFG BANK LTD; SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, HONG KONG BRANCH; AND MIZUHO BANK LTD – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – First Solar, Then Steel — Is Trump’s Next Trade Target Nuclear?; 26/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: BREAKING: First Solar, Inc. is announcing plans for a new manufacturing plant in NW Ohio. It will bring 500 new job; 01/05/2018 – First Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,042 shares to 186,389 shares, valued at $14.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 6,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,184 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 6,491 shares. Pnc Svcs invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Community Ser Group Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,473 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 357,725 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt reported 0.37% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Shelton Capital, a California-based fund reported 49,841 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 20,077 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 10,554 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Guggenheim Cap Limited Com holds 0.01% or 10,121 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) or 14,610 shares. M&T Bankshares owns 5,907 shares. Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.02% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $224,800. On Monday, June 10 the insider Brown Oscar K bought $724,200. BURGHER CEDRIC W. had bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. Shares for $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was bought by Vangolen Glenn M..