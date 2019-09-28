Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shareholder Mai Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Position as Shares Declined; Glynn Capital Management Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Boosted by $757,200 as Stock Declined

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 23,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.17 million, up from 23,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 29/03/2018 – Amazon extends slump after Trump tweet; 06/03/2018 – @Amazon’s move into banking could be a game changer for online shoppers; 26/04/2018 – US News: Amazon, NFL Reach $130 Million Streaming Deal for Thursday Night Games; 07/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Nearing a Decision on HQ2 — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon building ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care – CNBC; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS MOST UNITS SOLD IN 2017 WERE BY THIRD-PARTY SELLERS; 24/04/2018 – Amazon in talks to buy Evine Live TV-shopping channel, sources say; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 40,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 49,768 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, down from 90,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 4.40M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Shares for $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. 5,000 shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth, worth $222,850. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 5,000 shares worth $224,800 on Monday, August 12. On Monday, August 5 Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM) by 14,680 shares to 24,592 shares, valued at $963,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 6,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14 million for 16.12 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.