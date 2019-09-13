Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shareholder Farmers & Merchants Investments Decreased Position by $1.07 Million; Disney (DIS) Stock Rose While Puzo Michael J Has Upped by $930,188 Its Holding

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 6,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 37,893 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, up from 31,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 21,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 146,061 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.34M, down from 167,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 7.37 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Invest Mngmt stated it has 3.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 66,954 were accumulated by Rothschild Inv Il. Clark Mgmt Group stated it has 6,419 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wealth Architects Limited Com has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,083 are held by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Co holds 102,424 shares. Schroder Management Grp invested in 1.32M shares. 64,964 were reported by Thompson Inv Management. Lpl Fin Llc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nicholas Invest Prns Limited Partnership reported 25,034 shares stake. Brinker Inc has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 2.57% stake. America First Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel Inc has 1.52% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 112,971 shares. Private Ocean Ltd, a California-based fund reported 3,229 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Disney Stock Looks Solid for the Next 5 Years – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,187 shares to 75,561 shares, valued at $10.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,950 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 200 were accumulated by Monetary Mngmt Group. Kepos LP invested in 131,051 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 4,546 are owned by Mechanics Bancshares Department. Zacks owns 5,998 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.11% or 28,494 shares. First Interstate Bank owns 837 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices stated it has 33,148 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Argi Investment Svcs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 28,455 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 2.04 million shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Liability holds 220,685 shares. Columbia Asset reported 0.12% stake. Wilen Invest Corporation holds 0.63% or 16,305 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New U.S. laws needed to boost carbon capture tech, Oxy Petroleum CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Pull Back on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 8,327 shares to 179,219 shares, valued at $52.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 34,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).