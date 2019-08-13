Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shareholder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Raised Its Holding; Rex Capital Advisors Cut Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Stake by $425,000

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.52. About 895,299 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 6,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 56,447 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 49,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 7.08M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04 million and $120.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64M for 19.96 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Co has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Financial Svcs Corp invested in 1,653 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Company reported 3,932 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 339,366 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associate reported 98,930 shares. Cap Guardian Tru owns 356,365 shares. Regent Invest Limited Liability reported 0.08% stake. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Com reported 3,764 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 238,155 shares. Coastline Tru has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Davenport Ltd Liability Corp owns 821,392 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 50 shares. Logan Cap Management invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 116,066 are held by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Smithfield Tru has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,973 shares to 129,219 shares, valued at $13.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 16,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,914 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

