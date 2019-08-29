Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shareholder Dearborn Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $405,636 as Shares Declined; Shaker Financial Services Maintains Position in General Amern Invs (GAM)

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 32.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 6,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 12,534 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 18,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 6.65 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in General Amern Invs Inc (GAM) by 26.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 16,965 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 81,392 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, up from 64,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in General Amern Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 21,678 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (NASDAQ:FUND) by 238,358 shares to 109,849 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Enhanced Eq Inc (EOI) by 28,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,058 shares, and cut its stake in Guggenheim Enhncd Eqty Incm (GPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd holds 4,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The New York-based Saba Mngmt LP has invested 0.65% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Levin Strategies Limited Partnership accumulated 23,661 shares. Bessemer holds 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 4,041 shares. Mraz Amerine Associates invested in 108,405 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0% or 13,098 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Zuckerman Investment Gp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Com accumulated 7,614 shares. Charter Trust Co holds 0.03% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) or 6,914 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,102 shares. Raymond James Na has 6,556 shares. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 560,862 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs reported 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Cannell Peter B Inc reported 41,064 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 5. On Monday, June 10 Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 37,460 shares. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. On Monday, June 10 Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 3.75M shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 239,314 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited owns 3,764 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Miller Howard Investments Ny has 1.91% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.05 million shares. City Holdings has 0.5% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 26,547 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management holds 11,400 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,932 shares. Huntington Savings Bank reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.31% stake. 437 are held by Johnson Financial Gp Incorporated. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 193,330 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cordasco Financial Ntwk reported 115 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt reported 8,568 shares stake. The Georgia-based Voya Invest has invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Roffman Miller Associate Pa has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).