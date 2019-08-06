Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Reaches $47.45 After 9.00% Down Move; Mariner Wealth Advisors Raised Chevron New (CVX) Holding

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 26.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 88,514 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 416,590 shares with $51.32 million value, up from 328,076 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $225.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 1.27 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.99% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 2.90M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBLThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $35.51 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $43.18 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:OXY worth $3.20B less.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Park Hotels Resorts Inc stake by 18,805 shares to 7,194 valued at $224,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) stake by 4,979 shares and now owns 56,077 shares. Ishares Tr (IWP) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $130 target. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Com holds 136,531 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested in 0.5% or 13.56M shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 272,553 shares. Opus Investment invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). F&V Ltd Liability reported 51,257 shares stake. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 94,861 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 10,367 were accumulated by Boston Research And Management. Aspen Mgmt has invested 0.83% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Com owns 7,644 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 38,042 shares. 305,857 were reported by Haverford Trust Company. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Liability Co stated it has 141,568 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bowen Hanes Co invested in 257,923 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80 million on Monday, June 10. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. BURGHER CEDRIC W. had bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was made by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $35.51 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 9.36 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas.

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Monday, April 22. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Jefferies downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Monday, April 29. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $6600 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, February 15. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Tuesday, February 19.